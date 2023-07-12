Plants causing air borne diseases not to be planted in monsoon

Islamabad : The plants species like paper mulberry conocarpus, Red Tena and parthenium that are causing air borne diseases will not be planted in monsoon plantation campaign.

According to the details, a group of experts have clearly conveyed to the civic agency that these plant species are affecting health of the local people so there is a need to systematically remove them from the city. An official has said, "Trees growing in their natural environment survive without our help but trees grown near building or roads need skilful selection of species and good care to make them worth and safe for the life and property."

"The selection of trees and shrubs species for suburban (Margalla Hills) and Urban (Islamabad city) areas essentially depend on the objectives of tree and shrub plantation plan," he said. He said, "The selection of trees and shrubs species for plantation in Margalla hills is limited to natural trees and plants species including Chir Pine (Pinus roxburghii), Olive (Olea ferruginea), Phulai (Acacia modesta), Celtis (Celtis asustralis) and Snatha (Donoea viscose)." "Major local flowering trees and shrubs of Margalla hills include Dhak (Butea frondosa), Anar (Punicum grantum), Pear ((Pyrus pasha), Kachnar (Bauhinia variegate), Amaltas (Casia fistula), Woodfordia (Woodfordia fruticosa), Jasmine (Jasminum humile) and Holmskioldia (Holmskiodia sanguine)," he said.