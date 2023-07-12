Early LG polls in Islamabad demanded

Islamabad: A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja at his office and demanded early local government elections in the federal capital.
The delegation led by JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam also comprised Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, naib ameer Kashif Chaudhry and Zia Ahmad Raja. The JI delegation expressed delay in local government elections in the metropolitan of 2.3 million people which are due for the last one and half years.
Later, talking to media, Mian Aslam said the PDM Government was afraid to facing masses due to its failures to provide them any relief. He said the Government under one pretext or other was refusing to conduct elections in Islamabad. “The Election Commission in the light of court decision should announce schedule of local Government elections in Islamabad without any delay,” he added. He said his party was prepared to participate in local Government elections in Islamabad.
