Desecration of Quran condemned

LAHORE : Faces Pakistan with the joint efforts of its sub-organisations Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and Harmony, National Council for Interfaith and Spirit organised a seminar on the topic of peace, security, alleviation of poverty and development of beloved country Pakistan in a local hotel here on Tuesday.

Religious leaders from different walks of life attended the seminar. In the beginning, former provincial human rights minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the sad incident of desecration of the Holy Quran took place in Sweden, in response peaceful protests were held all over Pakistan. “No one can take advantage of freedom of expression, we should all promote peace and unity,” he said. Javed William, head of Faces Pakistan, said that recent incidents like the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden are condemnable because such incidents have damaged the efforts of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. A panel comprising Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Qari Shakeelur Rehman, Prof Dr Kalyan Singh, Pastor Amjad Niyamat, Ms Sakhwant, Nabeel Anthony from Youth Council held the discussion while the moderator of the programme was the founder and President of Faces Pakistan Javed William.

LGH holds rally

Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr M Al-Fareed Zafar Tuesday said the desecration of the Holy Quran cannot be tolerated at any cost. Leading a rally organised by health professionals against the desecration of the Holy Quran, he said the heinous activity demanded an immediate action against the involved person. The participants were carrying placards and they demanded action against those who hurt religious sentiments of Muslims.