Natural History Museum opened at GCU

LAHORE : Former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi Prof Zaidi inaugurated the renovated Natural History Museum on Tuesday.

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman also delivered an inspiring speech at GC University on exciting role of science. He stressed that this world is driven by education and it is crucial for us to channel our energies and allocate resources towards enhancing education, science, and technology, and by doing so, we can propel Pakistan onto the path of development and prosperity.

A cutting-edge Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman Central Laboratory of Life Sciences was also unveiled at GC University to honour his significant contributions to higher education and scientific advancement.

During his speech, Prof Dr Atta emphasised the crucial role of science and technology in driving economic development. He cited success stories of high-tech exporting nations like Singapore and highlighted advancements in Artificial Intelligence and China's progress in quantum computing, demonstrating how science fiction is turning into reality. Dr. Atta shared fascinating applications of scientific research, such as using paper as a bulletproof jacket and transforming stone into paper. He also mentioned innovations in e-textiles, allowing a single trace to generate multiple designs.