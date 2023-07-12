‘Cotton growers to get quality inputs’

LAHORE : Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali has said the chief minister is personally monitoring the implementation of Cotton Action Plan.

The cotton crop has entered a critical phase.

In order to achieve cotton production target, all Divisional Directors should pay special attention to the management of the crop, he said while chairing a review meeting on the cotton situation in Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Director Agriculture (Extension) Sahiwal Division while briefing the secretary said 119 samples of pesticides have been checked and 20 raids have been conducted against the persons involved in the business of adulterated pesticides and 24 FIRs have been registered against them.

During this campaign, worth Rs5.87 million pesticides were seized, he said.

In the meeting, Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Division briefed the secretary that 19 raids have been conducted and 11 people involved in adulterated pesticides business have been arrested.