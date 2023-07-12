JI chief questions performance of judiciary

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Tuesday expressed concerns over the performance and vision of the institutions responsible for dispensation of justice and establish rule of law.

Addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers and delegations at Mansoorah, the JI chief said it was beyond comprehension that when an accused comes to power he gets certificate of innocence with exoneration from all crimes. He said law and accountability have become a laughing stock and are replaced with the system of might is right. He lamented that instead of making 240 million talented people as human resource, the ruling elite and bureaucracy have been running the country on the basis of ad hocism to enjoy luxuries and protocols. He alleged the governments of PDM, People's Party and PTI have badly failed to deliver. He said public resources are usurped by the 2 percent elite and bureaucracy. He said NAB's files are full of corruption proofs of rulers and bureaucrats but they were never investigated. He said economic situation the country is very dire. He urged the rulers to solve the people’s problems. He said the people would not accept decisions made in Dubai, London or Washington.

Music policy criticised

JI naib ameer and director-general of Nafey Pakistan Prof Ibrahim has criticised the statement of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb that the government has planned to make the minds of the youth through music.

In a statement on Tuesday, he warned that in a country created for practicing Islam such a policy will be purely a violation of Quran, Sunnah and the Constitution. He said promotion of music, dance, etc. at educational institutions will alienate people from Islam. He said educating the minds of the youth could only be done through the teaching about the reality and purpose of life and the message of Quran and Sunnah.