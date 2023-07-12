PSMA blames market forces for sugar price-hike

LAHORE : Amid rising trend in sugar prices, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has blamed market forces for upward trend in commodity's rate. It needs to be understood that retail prices of sugar are fixed by interplay of market forces involving multiple stakeholders beyond the control of sugar mills, a spokesmanof PSMA said here Tuesday.

Furthermore, it is also important to consider the rising cost of sugar production in the country. In the last crushing season, the government had increased the minimum support price of sugarcane from Rs.225 per 40-kg to Rs.300 per 40- kg (a 33 percent increase), mainly responsible in jacking up the cost of production of sugar to Rs.130 per kilogram. Notwithstanding sugarcane being a major cost component there are other key elements as well, including an increase in Sales Tax from 17 percent to 18 percent.

Similarly, doubling of mark-up rates of banks from 12pc to 25pc, increase in labour costs, increase in the prices of different imported chemicals and spare parts of the machinery upto 70-80pc due to exorbitant rise in dollar rate are other major factors of sugar production cost increase. It is pertinent to mention here that price of sugar in the retail market has hit Rs 140 per kg mark in various cities and town following continuous rise in its prices during last couple of weeks, showing around Rs 20 per kg jump.

According to sugar industry, despite all the challenges faced by the manufacturers, the price of sugar has increased much less in comparison to food inflation of other kitchen items in the country which has gone up by 47pc in the last one year, he added.

The sugar industry is a responsible and one of the oldest industry of Pakistan. It pays more than Rs.100b to the government in the form of different taxes and provides 5 to 6b dollars of import substitution to the national economy. The sugar industry has been under severe crisis for past many years due to increasing costs of production. Increasing the minimum support price of sugarcane but fixing lower prices of sugar is totally illegal and unjust, spokesman claimed. These factors need to be given a prudent consideration in the proper perspective so that sugar industry may sustain the burden of rising costs of sugar production and avoid huge financial losses. PSMA spokesman claimed that at the time of price fixation in April 2023 by present government, the sugar industry was neither associated nor the actual cost of production of sugar was given due consideration.