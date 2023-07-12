PFA disposes of 700 litres of fabricated milk

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a bid to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, continued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 700 litres of fabricated milk during a raid in Khuddiyan Khas.

PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar said that PFA’s dairy safety team raided a unit and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confiscating a vehicle and machinery. The raiding team also lodged an FIR against the culprits on account of adulteration in a police station.