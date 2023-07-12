PFA disposes of 700 litres of fabricated milk

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a bid to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, continued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 700 litres of fabricated milk during a raid in Khuddiyan Khas.
PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar said that PFA’s dairy safety team raided a unit and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confiscating a vehicle and machinery. The raiding team also lodged an FIR against the culprits on account of adulteration in a police station.
Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr M Al-Fareed Zafar Tuesday said the...
LAHORE : Faces Pakistan with the joint efforts of its sub-organisations Youth Council for Interfaith, Peace and...
LAHORE : Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of Associate Degree in...
LAHORE : Former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman and GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi Prof...
LAHORE : Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali has said the chief minister is personally monitoring the implementation of...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Tuesday expressed concerns over the performance and vision of the...