CM removes LDA one-window staff

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to LDA’s one window cell and on the complaints of the applicants removed the entire staff of the cell.

The CM visited on Tuesday noon and after the visit he ordered the DG LDA/Commissioner to appoint new staff immediately and improve the cell issues within the next 14 days.

He said LDA’s top management should take immediate action on bribery complaints and a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted on corruption-related issues.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi listened to the citizens. A number of citizens complained that no progress was made on their applications submitted for months. The complained about demands of bribe by LDA officers, especially by the Housing and Town Planning wings.

The CM expressed his anger over the poor performance of the cell and ordered dealing with the pending applications of the citizens within the stipulated period.

He gave instructions to Additional DG LDA (Housing) for immediate redressal of citizens’ complaints.

Soon after the CM left the scene, LDA DG called a meeting and removed the director one window cell and instructed Rafia Nazir to take the charge of the seat. He extended the time of the one window cell from 2pm to 5pm and now citizen could submit their applications up to 5 pm.

The director and staff were directed to stay in the office even after office timings to complete their daily work. He said until the pendency was not cleared, the respective departments of LDA will do their pending work by 8 pm in the night.

The performance of newly-appointed officers will be monitored on daily basis, the DG said. All the directors of the LDA’s housing wing should also be present in the one window cell for two hours.

Meanwhile, the LDA has made several transfers and postings of senior officers. Transfer and posting orders were issued after the CM expressed anger over the performance of the LDA while visiting its one window cell. Moaziam Rasheed, Director (General Cadre/BS-20 Time Scale), LDA (SAP Code3), was transferred and posted as Director LDA, vice Shahid Naeem (TEVTAI BS-18), who was repatriated to his parent department. Rafia Nazir, Deputy Director (General Cadre/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 94)) was transferred and posted as Director One Window Operations, LDA.

M Khurram, Deputy Director (General Cadre/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 85), presently working as Director Housing-IX, LDA, was hereby entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director Housing-XI (LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments).

Ali Bin Sohail, Deputy Director (General Cadre/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 73), presently working as Director Housing-MI (LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments), LDA, was transferred and posted as Director Housing-IV, LDA.

M Mahmood, Deputy Director (General Cadre/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 106), presently working as Director One Window Operations, LDA, was hereby transferred and posted as Director Estate Management (PHS).

Asad Ullah, Deputy Director (General Cadre/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 104), presently working as Director Estate Management (PHS), was transferred and posted as Director Environmental Control. Ayesha Mutahir, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 83), presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-VII), was hereby transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-I).

Ali Abbas, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 306), presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-I), was transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-VII). Ahmad Saeed, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 305), presently working in the Town Planning Kng, LDA, was hereby transferred and posted in the Directorate of Sports Complexes.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed confidence in completing development projects in provincial capital on schedule and mentioned that the Akbar Chowk project is progressing as planned, with efforts to mitigate any delays caused by rainfall.

Furthermore, he added that the construction work on the Cavalry Ground, Ghora Chowk, and Nawaz Sharif Interchange underpass projects is scheduled to commence on July 17.

The Walton-Main Boulevard project is also progressing rapidly. He emphasised the government’s determination to maintain control over kacha areas, preventing the return of criminals under any circumstances.