Cultural diplomacy to promote dialogue among civilizations: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan offered the world a valuable window to Gandhara civilization with its unique blend of ancient history, and the Buddha’s message of peace and compassion.

“In today’s world where hatred is on the rise and increasing polarization is fuelling conflicts, it’s time to rediscover the role of cultural diplomacy to promote dialogue among civilizations,” the president said in his address here at the three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023.

The symposium titled ‘Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan’ was organized by the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It gathered monks and inter-faith experts from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam to explore Pakistan’s rich Buddhist legacy and create an enabling environment for Gandhara tourism.

President Alvi said Buddha’s quest rekindles the spirit of inner reflection with a precept to abstain from taking lives of the living beings and caring for the environment. He highlighted that the Gandhara civilization could serve as an informative place for visitors from across the globe to explore exquisite Buddhist sites. Alvi urged collaborative efforts to raise awareness about the inclusive and multicultural nature of Gandhara civilization and help the society to absorb the diversity of cultures.

Minister of State and Chairman of the PM Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said Pakistan is a safe country for tourism that attracts swathes of local and foreign tourists to explore its architectural beauty. He said the international symposium would help promote the potential of religious tourism in the country. Cultural and religious tourism would bring various countries and societies closer to each other, he added.