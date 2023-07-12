‘PPP does not want single day delay in elections’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary Information and Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Faisal Karim Kundi said on Tuesday the party does not want a single day’s delay in the election and wanted that elections be held on its constitutional time.

“The PPP is always ready for elections. If the term of the assembly is ending in August, then the election will be held in October. But if it is dissolved first, then the election will be held in November. The PPP wants elections should be held as per the Constitution,” he said while addressing a press conference along with PPP’s Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Tuesday.

Faisal Karim Kundi said according to the Constitution, the caretaker government should come and all the political parties should go to the people and then people should decide through their votes. He said that those who wanted the elections not to be held on time should come forward openly.

He said the PPP was not a part of the PDM and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met the prime minister. “I hope their concerns will be cleared,” he said.

In a reply to a question, he said in Gilgit-Baltistan, they had four members while PML-N had three. “I am not aware of the resignations of PPP MLAs nor have those resignations reached us. We are not in the race for chief minister’s slot,” he said. He said there are reports of discussions with PTI’s forward block and all matters were being looked into by the GB leadership.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the situation in Parachinar was bad. He said the fight between two tribes in Parachinar over land dispute was being given colour of a sectarian conflict.

He said Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi was present in Parachinar and a jirga was also being held together with the federal government. Kundi appealed to the prime minister, who is currently in Peshawar, to call a Jirga to resolve this land dispute.