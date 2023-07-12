‘Strange question’ for president remains unanswered

ISLAMABAD: In the post-May 9 violence -- dubbed as a Black Day unanimously by the civil-military leadership -- President Arif Alvi continues to be in contact with Imran Khan.

Many party leaders, including several close associates of Imran Khan, had deserted the PTI after May 9 but President Alvi remained loyal to Khan, party sources claim.

Although, there has not been any direct meeting between the president and chairman of PTI after May 9, the Presidency’s doors are open for Imran Khan-led PTI leaders. Some of the PTI second-tier leaders, the sources said, occasionally meet the president.

The government also has information about President-IK contacts. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed to The News that the president is in contact with Imran Khan. The interior minister, however, said that after the May 9 attacks, President Alvi’s relations with the government have improved.

PTI spokesman Rauf Hasan, when approached and asked whether the president and PTI chairman are still in contact with each other, said that he has no response to offer. He explained that this issue does not fall in his domain.

President Alvi has been trying for the last year to normalize relations between Imran Khan and the military establishment. After the removal of Imran Khan government in April 2022, the president tried to re-establish cordial relations between the-then army chief and Imran Khan. The president also arranged at least one meeting in the Presidency between the two but what Imran Khan wanted was not delivered by the former army chief. Imran Khan has been demanding the top military leadership to remove the PDM government and hold elections for his return to power. The former army chief had declined to do so.

Following the appointment of the incumbent Army Chief General Asim Munir, President Alvi again tried to convene a meeting between the COAS and chairman PTI. Unlike General (retd) Bajwa, who used to meet politicians from both sides of the political divide, General Asim was not willing to meet politicians, including Imran Khan. Imran Khan admitted more than once that all his efforts to contact Gen Asim Munir failed.

The May 9 episode has made the situation really difficult for President Alvi, who has his closeness with Imran Khan but at the same time is the head of the state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The government and the armed forces had dubbed May 9 as a black day and held Imran Khan-led PTI responsible for what they believed were pre-planned attacks on military installations, buildings, symbols and memorials. In return, Imran Khan insisted that it was a conspiracy against him. He held the government and establishment responsible for conspiring against him and the PTI.

Following the May 9 attacks by the PTI protesters on buildings and symbols of Pakistan’s armed forces, the president in his initial response appeared more concerned about Imran Khan than what the protesters did to the Pakistan Army. Like Imran Khan, the president believed that the May 9 attacks were the reaction to the arrest and manhandling of Imran Khan whereas the Pakistan Army, as well as the National Security Committee, saw the attacks as pre-planned.

Following questions raised by the media over the president’s initial response to the May 9 attacks, Dr Alvi a few days later had told Geo News in an interview that Imran Khan should strongly condemn the May 9 attacks.

In view of the probe into the May 9 attacks and on the basis of the statements of those arrested, the government as well as the army claim to have strong evidence about those who had planned the attacks. The government and military establishment see Imran Khan as the “mastermind” of the May 9 attacks with the former openly announcing it while the latter restricting itself to indirect hints only.

In this situation, the question arises about the position of the president. Where does he stand? The president’s press secretary was also approached by The News to ascertain whether Dr Alvi was still in contact with Imran Khan.

“To me, it’s a strange question. How can I (press secretary) ask the president if he is in contact with Imran Khan,” responded the Presidency spokesman.