Ecnec okays PM’s plan for tubewells solarisation

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tube-wells at a cost of Rs377.236 billion, including Rs30 billion as a share of the development allocation for the current fiscal year.

This project will be undertaken by the federal, provincial and farmers with their respective shares of 36.8 percent, 31.56 percent and 31.56 percent respectively. The main objective of the project is to enhance agriculture productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube-wells (50,000 diesel and 50,000 electric power) into solar PV system in three years to implement.

The cost will he shared by the federal, provincial governments and beneficiary farmers at the ratio of 33%. IT will help the farmers to reduce their cost of production by saving the cost of diesel/electricity. The provincial physical targets depend upon the provincial consent, largely be governed by the existing provincial relevant policies and availability of resources, farmer’s demand, and availability of suitable sites.

The provincial governments, willing to participate in the PM’s programme, will submit their component PC-l duly approved by competent development forums in line with this PC-I. Provincial component shall bear all the necessary operational charges: however, the federal government will assist in 1/3rd cost of solarization.

According to official announcement after the meeting, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of ECNEC.

The ECNEC considered and approved a Project of Ministry of National Food Security & Research titled “Prime Minister’s National Programme for Solarisation of Agriculture Tube wells” in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan at a cost of Rs377,236.275 million with a gestation period of three years. The Phase-I of the project will comprise Rs90 billion, including 30 billion of PSDP and equivalent share by provincial governments as well as beneficiary farmers for the financial year 2023-24.

This project is to enhance agricultural productivity through clean and green energy by converting the existing 100,000 tube wells into solar PV system. The project is to be executed by the Ministry of National Food Security through Federal Water Management Cell (FWMC) and provincial departments of agriculture.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project of government of KPK titled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Industrial Support Project (RIISP) to be executed by government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in District Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan, and erstwhile FR regions at a cost of Rs110,700 million, including IDA loan of $300 million from World Bank and Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share of Rs29,700 million (in kind).

The project will be completed in two phases i.e. Phase-I is six years (2023-2029) and Phase-II is also six years (2029-2031).

The ECNEC also considered and approved revised PC-I of ongoing project of Sindh Government titled “Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” executed in the Sindh province by Energy Department of Govt. of Sindh at a revised cost of Rs27,418.13 million, including FEC of Rs24,265.57 million. The project is to be financed through the WB loan i.e. IDA credit of $100 million (95.2%) and $5 million by Govt. of Sindh (4.7%). This on-going project will improve energy security and fulfill Pakistan’s international commitments on climate change.

The ECNEC further considered and approved a project of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) titled “Evacuation of Power from 800 MW Mohmand Dam HPP to the National Grid (PC-I)” at a rationalised cost of Rs14,319.18 million, including FEC of Rs6,318.38 million. The source of financing of the project is Asian Development Bank ADB). The project is to be executed by the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) in the districts Nowshera, Peshawar, and Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The ECNEC also discussed and approved a project of Ministry of Communications titled “Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station (40km approx)” at a rationalised cost of Rs34,446.585 million without FEC. The project is to be executed by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in districts Lahore and Sheikhupura of Punjab province. The project is to be financed entirely by the federal government PSDP.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a revised project to be executed by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and provincial health departments in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF titled “Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication” at cumulative cost of $1,784.90 million, for polio eradication and make polio free Pakistan.