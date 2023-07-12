Imran pushed country to bankruptcy: Marriyum

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule for inflation in the country.

“The PTI’s four-year rule pushed the country towards bankruptcy. Imran Khan spent his tenure in office by giving false hopes to the people,” she said while talking to the media at the Peshawar Press Club.

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office in the interest of the country and brought the country on track with hard work and dedication.

Defending the financial policies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government, she said the country had successfully completed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in 2016 during the Nawaz government.

But, the minister added, initially Imran Khan during his government delayed the IMF deal and when he signed the agreement, he violated it, causing problems to the country.

Turning to the May 9 violence by the PTI leaders and workers, she said the proponents of change finally torched the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building.

The minister said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not voted PTI to power for destroying the public properties on May 9. “Those who ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years did not build even a single hospital or university in the province,” she said, lashing at the PTI government in the province.

Marriyum said the PTI government had dissolved its own Ehtesab Commission within a year of its establishment in KP to escape accountability. The previous government used the court stay orders to avoid accountability in the Bus Rapid Transit Project, which was scandalous.

The minister said the PTI leadership made a false claim about the cipher to scandalize the ouster of its government in April last year. The government was sent packing through a constitutional method by moving a no-trust move.

The minister scoffed at the PTI leaders for submitting applications to the courts to stop the cipher and other inquiries. She said the PTI chairman created a fake narrative by waving the so-called cipher during his last address to a public gathering in Islamabad as prime minister just to give the impression that he was ousted from power as the result of a regime change operation.

She said Imran created the hype of so-called conspiracy based on the cipher, and blamed the former army chief for that at first and eventually shifted it to acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister said the PTI chief was opposing investigations into the Toshakhana theft and wanted his military secretary at that time to answer before the court. “He received gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them. Why should then the military secretary be held accountable?” the minister questioned.

On the other hand, she said, the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif faced the courts courageously and proved all the allegations against him wrong. The minister said the PTI government had not even spared the women opposition leaders when it came to victimization.

Marriyum said the present government did not pick and choose journalists for coverage as used to be the practice of the previous government. She requested the media to refrain from publishing news without verification.

The minister said the assemblies would be dissolved after completing constitutional terms to prepare for the general elections.

Responding to a question, she said there was no rift among the coalition partners.

“The government is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” she insisted.

The minister said all important decisions were being taken with the consultation of the coalition partners.

The minister also inaugurated work on the rehabilitation and renovation of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) building, including the Chagai Auditorium, which was ransacked during the May 9 vandalism. She directed the PBC management to digitalize the archives, including musical record and sound tracks.

Marriyum rejected a journalist’s claims that he was fired from the state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) for asking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a critical question. The minister said journalist Azam Chaudhry was never hired by the PTV as a permanent or contract employee. Journalist Chaudhry, who is also the president of Lahore Press Club, has claimed he lost his job at the state-owned broadcaster PTV after he asked PM Shehbaz a critical question, raising the issue of “shrinking” space for free media in the country.

“I know Azam Chaudhry and am aware of his views but despite this he was invited to [PM Shehbaz] presser and allowed to ask a question,” Aurangzeb said.

The minister went on to say had there been any reservations about the journalist’s view, he would not have been invited to the presser. She said Chaudhry was a part of the PTV’s analyst poll since last September and he was still part of the same panel at the state broadcaster.