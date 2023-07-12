LHC gives bail to Imran in 7 new terrorism cases

LAHORE: A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi of the Lahore High Court, on Tuesday granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in seven newly-registered cases of terrorism in four cities, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, in connection with the May 9 incidents.

The court granted bail for two weeks and ordered the PTI chairman to approach the court concerned. As the hearing commenced, Imran’s counsel implored the court to club all the cases against his client, arguing that it was not possible for him to travel to all the places at the same time.

When the court asked Imran why he couldn’t appear before the relevant court, he replied he had no problem with appearing in any court. “I have been attacked three times, the only problem is that there are security issues,” he said.

Later, talking to the media, Imran said baseless cases had been made against him. If an open trial is held, everything will come out.

He said nine lakh professionals had left the country due to the incumbent government.

He said he didn’t meet anyone at Bani Gala.