Imran named in three more terror cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been named in three more cases of terrorism, Geo News reported.
Police sources said the PTI chairman has been named in Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases. Besides, he has also been nominated in an attack on the Prime Minister’s Model Town Secretariat.
According to the police, there were seven cases registered against him in Lahore under terrorism provisions. Now after nomination in more cases, the number of terrorism cases against him has increased to 10.
The police said that Imran had been nominated in three cases of terrorism in Lahore in the light of statements of the arrested accused. He also faces 19 cases of terrorism in other districts of Punjab.
