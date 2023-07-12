Top UN rights body opens debate: Quran burning designed to stoke hatred, violence

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari virtually addressing a session of an urgent debate held by the Human Rights Council on July 11, 2023. — APP

GENEVA/ISLAMABAD: The UN Human Rights Council Tuesday said hate speech was on the rise everywhere, as it held an urgent debate on the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

“These appear tailor-made to inflame anger and divide communities,” said the UN human rights chief Volker Turk while opening the debate.

A copy of the Holy Quran was burnt outside the Swedish capital’s main mosque on June 28, triggering a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world.

Pakistan and other nations called for a discussion on “the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by the recurrent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries.”

Pakistan and other members of the OIC hoped to get a resolution passed on the issue on Tuesday or later in the week.

Turk said the recent Quran burning incidents “appear to have been manufactured to express contempt and inflame anger; to drive wedges between people; and to provoke, transforming differences of perspective into hatred and, perhaps, violence”.

He said irrespective of the law or personal belief, “people need to act with respect for others”.

He said hate speech needed to be combated through dialogue, education, raising awareness and inter-faith engagement. “Powered by the tidal forces of social media, and in a context of increasing international and national discord and polarisation, hate speech of every kind is rising, everywhere,” Turk said. “It is harmful to individuals, and it damages the social cohesion necessary to the sound functioning of all societies.”

APP adds: Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance, and promote mutual respect, understanding and tolerance.

Addressing a virtual session of an urgent debate held by the Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred, including the desecration of the Holy Quran, the foreign minister said unfortunately deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with impunity. Increasingly, he said these acts were designed to maximize propagating hate.

“We must see this incitement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence. We must join hands to condemn it. We must isolate those who stoke hatred,” he said.

He said three months ago, the first international day to combat Islamophobia was observed where the first-ever session was held to mark the occasion at the UN General Assembly. The minister said the Holy Quran was a spiritual anchor for two billion Muslims.

“It is important to understand the deep hurt that at public and premeditated act of Quran’s desecration causes to Muslims,” he remarked.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran an attack on the Muslim faith, Bilawal said the call in the draft text presented before this council for prevention and accountability was reasonable and necessary. The minister said hate speech and free speech must be segregated, as free speech was as indispensable as was hate speech. “There is not a single Muslim country on the planet that allows the desecration of the holy text of other religions,” he said, adding that such an act was unthinkable to any Muslim. “It is forbidden by faith, by culture and by law,” he said.