ACE files land case against Imran’s sister.—Twitter

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has registered another case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s sister Dr Uzma Khan for illegally transferring land worth millions of rupees to her name by forgery.

The ACE has arrested Uzma’s two co-accused, Afzal Suliana, Naib Tehsildar, and Aslam Khan, Patwari.

Uzma purchased more than 1,000 Kanals of agricultural land in Jhang and got it transferred illegally by using her influence. The ACE investigated the matter and found that the land record was missing. Then the ACE Faisalabad decided to take action against those responsible. In the meantime, the accused got 310 Kanals fraudulently in the Jhang district.

According to the ACE spokesperson, when ACE officials investigated the case, they found Uzma and others guilty and decided to register an FIR against her and eight others.

The inquiry revealed that the accused had first fraudulently transferred the land to different people and then to Uzma Khan.