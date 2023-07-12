In-camera PAC meeting split over probe into $3bn soft loans

Noor Alam Khan presiding over a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on November 17, 2022. Twitter/NA_Committees

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee in its in-camera meeting faced resistance from some members of the committee for an investigation into the beneficiaries of the $3 billion soft loans through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Some other members, on the other hand, sought details on the tangible benefits of the loans to 628 people under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility. The chairman PAC is likely to reconvene another session of the meeting today (Wednesday).

The in-camera meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan. According to sources, Governor State Bank only disclosed the names of the companies to the in-camera meeting but the names of lending banks or of borrowers who benefitted from Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) were not provided. Sources privy to the meeting said that TERF loans were given to textile, sugar mills, chemical, automobile and all segments of the industries. “The list was shocking as all the leading sectors took soft loans on 5 percent interest rate,” sources told The News.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam suggested handing over the case to NAB and FIA for inquiries whether the loans were used for the purpose they were taken and also for the verification of the list. But some PAC members objected to the proposal, saying investigations by NAB and FIA will have a negative impact on the industrial sector.

Another PAC member, who also happened to be a PTI senator, also opposed handing over the inquiry to FIA and NAB, saying the State Bank of Pakistan had not given the $3 billion dollars to individuals of the previous government but it was given to industrialists. He said as a result of this, the growth rate was 5.8 percent and millions of people got employment.

Sources said the PTI senator was of the view that Pakistan benefited from the whole process, so it should not be politicised and NAB and FIA should not be sent against these 628 people.

Another member of the committee said that the State Bank of Pakistan has not disclosed how much machinery has been imported due to the low-interest loan, which would show that the loan scheme was beneficial.

After opposition from the majority of the members, the Public Accounts Committee disposed of Tuesday’s hearing. But sources said the Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan was not satisfied and was likely to hold another round of the meeting today (Wednesday).