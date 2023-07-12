CCP finds industry’s collusion in raising urea price

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has found alleged involvement of Fertilizers Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) in a prohibited agreement by announcing the maximum retail price of urea at Rs1,768 per 50kg bag.

According to a statement by the CCP, an enquiry committee had recommended initiation of proceedings under Section 30 of the Competition Act, 2010 against the urea manufacturers and Fertilizers Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC).

This enquiry recommendation is based on a prima facie violation of Section 4 ‘Prohibited Agreements’ of the Competition Act, 2010, by the manufacturers and FMPAC by announcing the ‘maximum retail price’ of urea at Rs1768 per 50KG per bag.

The enquiry was initiated following an advertisement published by the FMPAC and its members on 26th November 2021, announcing a ‘maximum retail price of urea’ during a period of rising urea prices and reported shortages.

According to the Fertilizer Policy of 2001, urea prices were deregulated, and respective provincial agriculture departments notified urea prices from time to time as it is considered an essential item.

These prices, as already fixed by the companies, are notified by the agriculture department to use as a reference to check on any profiteering.

It was noted that the companies issue their price lists, which are then notified by the respective Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) under the authority of the Punjab Essential Articles (Control) Act, 1973. To obtain copies of these price notifications and the underlying company price lists for the years 2021 and 2022, the enquiry committee contacted the Agriculture Department of Punjab.

The department provided notifications from 22 districts, as detailed in Table 14 (copies of the notifications have been provided). As per the finding of the enquiry report, the pricing pattern of different fertilizer manufacturers in the urea industry exhibit price parallelism (uniform pricing) pointing towards possible collusion in the industry.

The enquiry concluded that the advertisement by FMPAC and its members constituted a prima facie decision by an association, specifying the selling rate for urea fertilizer.

Furthermore, it was observed that the announced price was implemented by the urea companies, raising concerns about whether this pricing consistency was coincidental or a result of collusive/coordinated activities.