Barrister Sultan urges global community to help resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community should play its due role to resolve the Kashmir conflict in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president told foreign diplomats that the situation in the region had worsened to an alarming level since the Modi government revoked article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution that guaranteed special status to the Indian occupied territory of J&K.

At this crucial point of time, Kashmiris are desperately looking for urgent intervention and support from the international community, the president AJK said. He added that given the dire human rights situation in the region, it was high time that the world community should play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.