Karo-Kari claims three lives in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: Karo Kari (honour) ritual left three people dead including a girl in district Shikarpur on Tuesday. Reports said that in village Jummo Mahar near Lakhi Ghulam Shah in Shikarpur, accused Abdul Hakeem Mahar allegedly shot dead his 17 years old daughter Hafiza and her alleged paramour Muhammad Sachal Mahar.

Police handed the dead bodies over to their parents.

The accused, after killing both the girls, surrendered himself to police station Rustam with a short gun, where he in his confession told police that he could not control his passions when he observed both the girls were in an objectionable condition.

Meanwhile, in village Mahaboob Maarfani near Sultankot in Shikarpur, Gul Sheer s/o Luqman Maarfani was axed to death by two suspects over Karo Kari. Police shifted the body to Sultan Kot Hospital and after post-mortem handed it over to his parents.