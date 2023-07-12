Punjab CM, Dar chair meeting on cotton support price

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to deliberate on cotton support price and discussed measures to ensure that growers receive the fixed price of their crops.

The meeting was attended by FBR chairman, group leader APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Fuad Mukhtar, Anwar Ghani, and senior officials from the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, following his visit to the Akbar Chowk flyover project, CM Mohsin Naqvi advised the cotton growers not to undersell their crop and emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring the sale of cotton at a minimum rate of Rs8,500 per maund.

He reassured the farmers that they would receive the full value for their cotton produce. He urged the commissioners and deputy commissioners to enforce this rate in their respective areas. The prime minister and the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are also actively involved in addressing this issue, he added.

The CM further stated that there was currently no major flood threat in Punjab, and the government is taking steps to eliminate illegal settlements and encroachments along the riverbanks. Continuous monitoring of water inflows is being carried out, with reports being compiled every six hours.