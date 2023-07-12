Sarwar wants GSP Plus status restored

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) Chief Organiser and former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar has asked the government to take practical measures for the restoration of GSP Plus status for Pakistan.

Further, PMLQ Punjab General Secretary Ch Shafay Hussain has hinted at possible seat adjustments with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to media after a candidate training workshop at the Muslim League House here, Sarwar criticised the government’s handling of the economy, saying that seasoned politicians had turned politics into business. He said the government needed to take practical steps to achieve GSP Plus status to revive the economy. “We got GSP Plus status with great effort. If it is not extended, it will be a loss, not for the elite but for the working class as well,” he said and also criticized the government for its handling of the agricultural sector. He said the PMLQ was committed to playing a constructive role in the government that would be formed after the general elections. He welcomed the government’s decision regarding dissolution of assemblies on completion of their tenure. He said they always preferred national interest to personal interest. He announced contesting elections from the Shahdara constituency of Lahore.

Shafay said people with good character were joining the PMLQ. He said the PMLQ was open to seat adjustments with other political parties including the PMLN. He praised the prime minister’s programme to restore agriculture.