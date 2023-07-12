Kandhkot police recover TikTokers from Katcha area

SUKKUR: Kashmore-Kandhkot Police recovered three TikTok dancing girls from the Katcha area of Gharhi Tegho.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Irfan Samoo said that during an operation by the Police in Gharhi Tegho in the Katcha area of the Kandhkot, the kidnappers after freeing three dancer girls managed to escape.

He said that Arifa, Muskan and Ambrin of Gulshan Hadeed Karachi were invited to dance at a marriage event in Kandhkot were trapped by the kidnappers and were kept hostage by dacoits since 12 June last.

SSP said that an operation was also underway to recover the kidnapped SHO, a police constable and a citizen who had been made hostage by dacoits in Gharhi Tegho Khan.