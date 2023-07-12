Allah Bakhsh’s Sohni Mahiwal turns 100

LAHORE: The masterpiece based on the famous and well-known folk tale Sohni Mahiwal by the world-famous artist Allah Bakhsh has turned 100 years old. Ustad Allah Bakhsh painted this work of art in 1923.

This art work has been on display in Alhamra Art Museum Gaddafi Stadium since 1996 and is centre of attention for the visitors. Allah Bakhsh's work is a manifestation of high flight of imagination, Executive Director M Salim Sagar said.