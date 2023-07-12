Two held for stalking lady doctor

LAHORE: Traffic wardens have caught two youth for stalking a lady doctor for four days.

Accused Aqeel and Samir were handed over to Shafiqabad police. On the complaint of the lady doctor, Traffic Inspector Tanveer caught the accused.

71,910 bikers challanned: City traffic police issued 71,910 challan tickets to the motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during the last five days. At least 6,518 motorcycles were also impounded in different traffic sectors. CTO Lahore visited Ferozepur Road, Canal Road and Jail Road for enforcement of the helmet campaign and ordered crackdown against the motorcycle riders without helmets.

Labourer found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Sanda police on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mustafa, a manual labourer by profession.