Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale

VILNIUS: US President Joe Biden thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday for his “courage” in dropping opposition to Sweden´s entry to Nato.
At a meeting during the Nato summit in Vilnius, Biden celebrated the conclusion of a major diplomatic push to get Erdogan to stop blocking Sweden´s application.
“I want to thank you for your diplomacy and your courage to take that on. And I want to thank you for your leadership,” Biden told Erdogan.
Frustration had been mounting in Western capitals at Erdogan´s obstruction of Sweden, which required unanimous approval from Nato members in order to complete its entry bid into the alliance, launched, along with Finland, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.
Biden spoke with Erdogan from Air Force One for nearly an hour on Sunday in a bid to break the impasse and avoid an embarrassing failure at the Vilnius summit. Erdogan abruptly dropped his opposition late on Monday on the eve of the Nato get-together.
For months, Erdogan insisted on a crackdown in Sweden against members of Kurdish movements outlawed in Turkiye, something the Swedish government says it has now done.
But speculation mounted over what other concessions Turkiye extracted to give its green light.
PARIS: US tech titan Mark Zuckerberg has plunged into a high-stakes game of brinkmanship with the European Union by...
LONDON: BBC chief Tim Davie on Tuesday insisted on allowing a high-profile presenter accused of paying a teenager for...
HAVANA: The Cuban government on Tuesday said it “strongly rejects” the presence of a US nuclear-powered submarine...
LIMASSOL, Cyprus: The largest casino resort in Europe opened on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday,...
VILNIUS: Nato leaders on Tuesday dashed Ukrainian leader Volodymr Zelensky´s hopes for a clear timeline to join the...
KABUL: Twitter owner Elon Musk´s freewheeling approach to the platform´s handling of censorship has won support from...