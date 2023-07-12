BBC defends refusal to name top presenter at centre of scandal

LONDON: BBC chief Tim Davie on Tuesday insisted on allowing a high-profile presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit images to remain anonymous, despite mounting calls for his identity to be revealed.

The accusations fuelled a fifth straight day of fevered front-page headlines in the British media, with the publicly funded BBC also leading its own news bulletins with the story.

The broadcaster also reported on Tuesday that another person in their 20s had received “threatening messages” from the same presenter via a dating site.

The BBC said it has seen the messages and confirmed that they came from a phone number belonging to the presenter.

There has been a frenzy of speculation about the presenter´s identity on social media, with the Daily Mail even reporting that “one in six” Britons knew who it was, according to its own snap poll.

But Davie said “processes and protocols” were in place when allegations were made and they had a duty of care towards all involved.

The corporation needed to handle them “with the upmost diligence”, he added, refusing to comment on calls from some MPs to use parliamentary privilege to name the presenter in the House of Commons.

Parliamentary privilege allows legal immunity to lawmakers for statements made in the chamber.

The claims first emerged in an article published Friday in The Sun tabloid in which the alleged victim´s family said the presenter had paid a total of £35,000 ($45,000) for the pictures.

The Sun, which backs the ruling Conservative party, said the exchanges between the presenter and the young person started three years ago when the teenager was 17.

The saga took a twist on Monday evening, when the BBC said it had been sent a legal letter from the youngster, stating that the claims in The Sun were “rubbish” and they had asked them not to publish. “Nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality,” it added.