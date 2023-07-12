Cuba slams presence of US nuclear sub at Guantanamo

HAVANA: The Cuban government on Tuesday said it “strongly rejects” the presence of a US nuclear-powered submarine last week at the American naval base in Guantanamo Bay on the island´s east coast.

In a statement issued in English, the foreign ministry said it “strongly rejects the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in the Guantanamo Bay on July 5, 2023, that stayed until July 8 at the US military base located there.”

The incident was a “provocative escalation of the United States, whose political or strategic motives are not known,” it added.

The ministry warned of the “danger of the presence and circulation of nuclear submarines of the United States armed forces in the nearby Caribbean region.” In Washington, the State Department had no immediate comment on Havana´s statement.