Twitter better for ‘freedom of speech’, says Taliban official

KABUL: Twitter owner Elon Musk´s freewheeling approach to the platform´s handling of censorship has won support from an unlikely quarter -- Afghanistan´s Taliban. Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader without an official portfolio, said late on Monday that Twitter had “two important advantages” over other social media platforms following the launch of Meta-owned rival Threads.
“The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” he tweeted. “Twitter doesn´t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.”
The remarks drew an angry reaction from some users, who noted the Taliban government did not allow its own citizens the same rights.
The Taliban had a low-key presence on social media until they stormed back to power in August 2021.
Before that, many of their accounts -- and those of sympathisers -- were frequently blocked as fast as they were created.
