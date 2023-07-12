Top Indian court to weigh legality of IIOJ&K direct rule

HELD SRINAGAR: India´s top court on Tuesday began considering a challenge to the 2019 imposition of direct rule in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), a snap decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long internet blackout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government suspended a section of the constitution that guarantees limited autonomy to the disputed region, home to a long-running struggle against Indian rule.

The Supreme Court in New Delhi will weigh whether the move was legal despite lacking the endorsement from parliament usually required for constitutional change.

Modi´s government defended the decision in an affidavit sent to the court on Monday, but Kashmiri politician Omar Abdullah, whose National Conference party helped bring the case, said the government rationale for its decision was irrelevant.

The court would have to weigh “the illegality & unconstitutionality of what was done,” he said on Twitter. “Not whether the (government) has a strong enough political case.” A bench agreed the case could continue and adjourned the case for oral arguments in August.

Consolidating New Delhi´s rule over its portion of the territory has long been a key plank of Modi´s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The imposition of direct rule in 2019 was accompanied by the preventative detention of thousands of people across the occupied territory, including almost all local political leaders.

A months-long internet shutdown throttled communication in the territory as India bolstered its armed forces in the region in an effort to contain protests against the move.

The suspension of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir´s semi-autonomy also allowed Indians from elsewhere to buy land and claim government jobs in the territory, a policy denounced by critics as “settler colonialism”.