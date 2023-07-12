UN fails to agree on extending Syria aid lifeline

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council failed on Tuesday to reach consensus on extending a key Syria aid route, throwing into doubt a vital mechanism that provides life-saving support to millions of people.

Russia vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement allowing for the conduit during a vote at the UN headquarters in New York, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt just a six-month extension.

The UN-brokered agreement that allows for the delivery of aid overland from Turkey into rebel-held areas of Syria expired on Monday.

Many council members including the United States, Britain and France have called for a full-year extension, but they backed a nine-month compromise proposed by Switzerland and Brazil.

The proposal was vetoed by Russia, however, whose six-month offer only secured China´s support. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russia´s veto “an act of utter cruelty.” Russian representative Vassili Nebenzia accused Western countries of a “complete disregard” for the interests of the Syrian people and accused them of “artificially” provoking Russia into vetoing.

The 15 members of the Security Council had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the deal, which since 2014 has allowed for food, water and medicine to be trucked to northwestern Syria without the authorization of Damascus.

The vote, first scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Monday -- and then again to Tuesday morning.

This means that with humanitarian convoys having wrapped up their operations Monday night, the future of the aid corridor is unclear -- it cannot resume operations until the United Nations reauthorizes it.