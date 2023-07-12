Pakistani qawwals enthrall British audience

LONDON: An exciting new Pakistani music act from Faisalabad is taking the UK by storm. Chahat Mahmood Ali qawwali group recently arrived for a six month tour and have quickly got a lot of high profile bookings, including the Birmingham mela, attended by thousands at Cannon Hill Park on August 6.

They recently performed at the wedding of leading British politician Khalid Mahmood daughter’s, which attracted a huge cross-generational audience. On August 20, they will perform at the Caird Hall in Dundee as part of the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations, organised by the Multicultural Association Scotland.

The group led by the father and son duo, of Chahat and Mahmood Ali, have previously played alongside major qawwali singers like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Faiz Ali Faiz. The group are proud to represent Pakistan and qawwali music in the UK. “It is a great honour to be touring the UK because the diverse audiences here, really value music, artists, and music tradition. They also appreciate new talent and have been responsible for turning so many greats like, the late great Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab, into huge international stars,” said Chahat Ali.

Young singing sensation, Chahat’s father Mahmood echoed those sentiments and is proud of the great strides his group is making. Having worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for 10 years and learned from Rahat’s late father Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, Mahmood has previously toured the world. He is using that experience to propel his exciting group to great heights.