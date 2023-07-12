Japan top court backs transgender woman in toilet case

TOKYO: In a landmark verdict, Japan´s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of a transgender bureaucrat who sued the government over access to female toilets at work.

The court found that a decision barring the woman from using nearby toilets and forcing her to use others two floors from her office was “extremely lacking in validity”.

The move “overly accommodated other employees and unjustly disregarded how the plaintiff might be disadvantaged”, the court added.

The ruling is the Japanese top court´s first on working conditions for LGBTQ individuals, and experts said it could change the way the public and private sectors navigate sensitive questions on women-only spaces.

The case was filed by a transgender woman in her fifties, who was told by her employer, the ministry of economy and trade, that she could only use a female toilet two floors from her office.

She argued that being barred from the female toilets nearest to her “deeply hurt” her dignity and violated a law that protects state employees against loss or damage in the workplace.

Speaking to reporters after the court´s decision, the woman, who cannot be named for privacy reasons, said the state “cannot ignore the severity of this ruling”.

While she felt “positively” about the ruling on access to female toilets, she was disappointed the court had not accepted her appeal for compensation.