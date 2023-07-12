Thai caretaker PM announces retirement from politics

BANGKOK: Thailand´s outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha announced on Tuesday his retirement from politics, but will remain as the country´s leader until the formation of a new government.

A long-running fixture in Thai politics, the army chief seized power in a 2014 coup before cementing his control in highly controversial 2019 elections.

His decision comes just days before a key vote in Thailand´s parliament that could see the next prime minister elected, following a May election when voters emphatically rejected army-backed parties.

“From now on, I quit politics by resigning as a member of the UTN party,” he said in a statement posted on the United Thai Nation (UTN) party´s official Facebook page.

The party -- which Prayut joined only weeks before May´s elections -- failed to gain traction with voters, coming in a distant fifth place behind the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) and Pheu Thai.

The opposition groups were galvanised by a wave of support across the country, as voters rejected a near-decade of army-backed rule and opted for reform.

MFP´s determination to amend Thailand´s tough laws that protect the all-powerful royal family also garnered popularity during the election campaign.

Leader Pita Limjareonrat has said his party would not shy from the challenge, telling reporters on election night that “no matter what, we will push for royal lese majeste law reform”.

In his statement, Prayut urged members of UTN to protect “the institutions of nation, religion, and monarchy” -- a reference to the previously untouchable three pillars of Thai society.

Prayut will remain as caretaker prime minister until the formation of a new government.