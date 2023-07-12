Six dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash

KATHMANDU: All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off in the Everest region on Tuesday, aviation authorities said.

The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world´s highest peak, with five Mexican travellers and a Nepali pilot onboard.

The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a statement.

“Locals and police at the site report that all six bodies have been recovered,” Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport said.