Sri Lanka uproots ‘last legume’ tree to build highway

CCOLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Tuesday cut down what had once been described as the world´s only known wild specimen of a species of legume, part of ongoing construction of a four-lane expressway.
Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters in Colombo that the cabinet had approved the removal of the tree.
The Sri Lanka Legume (Crudia zeylanica) -- a flowering tree whose pods are not known to be eaten by humans -- was first classified in 1868 and last found in 1911.
In 2012, it was declared extinct until the surprise discovery in 2019 of a lone tree near Colombo.
