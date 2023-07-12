PSB manages to support 61 more athletes

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has managed an extra Rs60 million to accommodate 61 more players, raising the strength of the government-sponsored contingent for the 19th Asian Games to 211.

‘The News’ has learnt that due to growing demands from the federations to help them out to accommodate more players, the PSB has cut down its administrative expenses to accommodate 61 extra players for the Games getting underway from September 23 in Hangzhou (China).

Earlier, the ministry planned to support 150-member contingent for the Games, the strength of which now has been raised to 211.

“Practically speaking we will financially support the 211-member contingent to the Games. We will directly sponsor 150 members while we have generated extra resources and have given almost Rs1 million for each athlete to 16 different federations to accommodate 61 more players. This has been finalised following the consultation and direct guideline given by the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari who instructed to accommodate maximum deserving athletes to the Games. We have cut short our administrative budget in an effort to accommodate more athletes,” a PSB official, when approached, said. When asked whether there are any chances to accommodate more athletes, he said that federations have been asked to generate funds to accommodate rest of the athletes from a list of almost 350.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has proposed a big 486-member contingent to the 19th Asian Games.

Earlier, the POA has also confirmed Pakistan participation in the 40 sports with football carrying the largest squad of 26 members. Later, the PFF Normalization Committee withdrew from the Asian Games, possibly fearing the worst following the bashing our team received at the South Asian event. Now hockey stands as the second largest contingent at 25. These include athletes and officials.