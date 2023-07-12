Razi, Saeed in Westbury tennis doubles final

KARACHI: Razi Nawab and his partner Abdul Saeed reached the finals of 45 plus doubles in the 20th Westbury national tennis championship at Karachi Club here on Tuesday.
In the semifinal, the duo defeated the pair of Syed Mashkoor and Zeeshan Malik 8-2.
Omer Shahid Maniya beat Bilal Soomro 8-5 and Hasheesh Kumar defeated M Salar from Islamabad 8-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of men’s singles. Saqib Zia won against Kashan Tariq 8-6 and Ibrahim Iltifat beat Parbat Kumar 8-2. In the second round of men’s doubles, Haris and Danish beat Murad and Aqeel 9-7, Mahateer and Hasheesh defeated Parbat and Kamran 8-4, and Shamael and Rizwan won against Mustafa and Amir 8-2.
In the second round of juniors under-18 singles, Mahateer Muhammad thrashed Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 6-0, Samer Zaman beat Malik Hasnain 6-4, 6-2.
