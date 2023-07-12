Pakistan in control in warm-up match

LAHORE: Pakistan made a steady start against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President XI on Tuesday on the opening day of their two-day warm-up match at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

At stumps on day 1, Pakistan were three down for 160, only 36 runs behind. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique provided a 43-run start.

The pair looked in complete control until Kavishka Anjula got rid of Shafique in the 14th over. He scored 25 off 44 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.

Shan Masood then joined Imam in the middle and put Pakistan in control with a brisk 92-run partnership for the second wicket which was broken when the latter fell in the 29th over. The left-handed opener scored a cautious 36 from 75 balls with five boundaries.

Shan was the star with the bat for Pakistan, scoring 83 off just 67 deliveries, laced up with nine boundaries and three sixes. His sensational knock ended just two overs prior to the closure of play.