Nine Pak shooters to compete at Baku World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top nine shooters will participate in the World Championship that is to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from August 14 to September 1.

The shooters are G M Bashir, Gulfam Joseph, Kishmala Talat, Anna Ibtisam, Rasam Gul, Khurram Inam, Usman Chand, Imam Haroon, and Farrukh Nadeem.

“This is a key event for our shooters in order to win quota places for Paris 2024,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed Khan.

It is to be noted that G M Bashir and Gulfam Joseph have already qualified for the Paris Olympics and in the qualification ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) Gulfam is ranked 37th in 10m Air Pistol while G M Bashir is ranked 15th in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

The qualification ranking for the Olympic Games (QROG) determines the ranking of the athletes according to their achievements in the ISSF Qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games during the whole Olympic Qualification period in the shooting sport approved by the IOC. The QROG is valid for receiving direct Quota Place/Places to the Olympic Games in accordance with the qualification system approved by the IOC Executive Committee. The points earned at a qualifying competition are valid through the whole Olympic qualification period approved by the IOC and only athletes who obtained points within the respective QROG are eligible to take part in the Olympic Games.

The maximum number of the ISSF Championships that will count for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualification Ranking is ten (10) and the events for QROG include World Championships, World Cups, Grand Prix, and Continental Championships/Continental Games.