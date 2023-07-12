Committee to be formed to resolve KPC members’ issues: Sharjeel

The Sindh government has announced forming a coordination committee to resolve all the issues impeding the development of the housing schemes of the Karachi Press Club’s (KPC) members in the jurisdictions of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) in the city.

The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday, when he and Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited the KPC.

Talking to media persons after meeting the KPC’s governing body, the information minister said that it was the utmost resolve of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government to ensure the early construction of houses in the journalists’ housing schemes in the LDA and the MDA areas in Karachi.

He said that the coordination committee to be formed for the purpose would include the secretary of the Sindh Information Department, the director generals of the MDA and the LDA,

and the president and the secretary of the KPC.

He informed the journalists on the occasion that work had been under way to allot residential plots to 700 new members of the press club.

He mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari had always emphasised the cause of fulfilling the fundamental rights of journalists.

He claimed that the provincial government had done unprecedented work for the protection and welfare of journalists. He said the Sindh government had always come to the support of media organisations and journalists.

Memon said that the issue of increasing the grant of deserving journalists had been taken up with the Sindh chief minister keeping in view the phenomenal increase in inflation. He said the provincial government had taken the lead in the country in passing laws for the welfare and protection of journalists.

He also made the prediction on the occasion that the next government in the Centre after the upcoming general elections in the country would be of the PPP.

The information minister mentioned that the media had faced restrictions and political opponents had suffered victimisation during the previous repressive regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the PPP was a true believer of the cause of freedom of expression, while the party had always served the masses with the fullest commitment.

Memon claimed that the PPP’s Sindh government had been doing exemplary work in the fields of sanitation, garbage disposal, health and transport in the urban areas.

He told the journalists that the PTI had suffered a setback in the latest LG elections in the city. He said the party’s leaders had run away because they did not want to face criminal cases lodged against them.

He also said that the PPP would not respond to the harsh statements issued by the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Jamaat-e-Islami that demonstrate antagonism towards the provincial government. Instead, the PPP would compete with these parties on Election Day, he added.

The information minister made it clear that the PPP had never believed in violence or showing hostility towards its opponents as part of its politics.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Minister Shah told the media persons that the JI had become the beneficiary of the decision of the MQM-P to stay away from the LG elections in Karachi.

He said that it was quite unfortunate that the opponents of the Sindh government resorted to hypocrisy in response to the politics of reconciliation promoted by the PPP.

He made it clear that the PPP had not stolen the electoral mandate of the people of Karachi in the LG polls. He mentioned that the PPP had to face injustice in the LG elections in the city back in 1979.

He claimed that Karachi would be completely transformed under the rule of the PPP. He said that the Sindh government had reserved a sum of Rs200 billion for the purpose. Many mega development projects will soon be completed in Karachi, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Sohaib Ahmed expressed gratitude to the provincial government for taking up the issue of developing journalists’ housing schemes in the city.