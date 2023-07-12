Suspect who sexually assaulted woman held

In a significant development regarding the case of sexual harassment involving a veiled woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, police apprehended a suspect and seized a motorcycle on Tuesday.

The District East police said the suspect bore a striking resemblance to the individual captured in the CCTV footage. Additionally, they confirmed that the motorcycle, which closely resembled the one seen in the video, has also been impounded.

The incident took place in Mughal Hazara Goth. The event caught the attention of the public after the CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms. The footage showed the suspect standing near the motorcycle, while the veiled woman walked along the street. Suddenly, the suspect attempted to assault the woman, but she bravely resisted his advances. Failing to overpower her, the suspect escaped on the motorcycle.