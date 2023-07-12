‘Murderers’ of two British nationals of Pakistani origin arrested

The District City and Malir police have arrested suspects involved in the murder of two British nationals and a construction company owner.

Officials said on Tuesday that responding to information about the presence of notorious criminals in Sukhan area’s Jumman Goth, a raid was conducted. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated, and after the encounter the police arrested two men with injuries.

The injured suspects were taken to Jinnah Hospital. The cops also seized a Kalashnikov and two 9mm pistols from their possession and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination.

During the interrogation, the injured men were identified as Mohammad Aslam and Sabir, and it was learnt that they were involved in the double murder of Haji Zahid Qureshi and Haji Younus Qureshi, who were British nationals and killed during a robbery in the limits of the Sukhan police station on June 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, the District City police arrested the main accused involved in the murder of a construction company owner.

SSP Arif Aziz, chief District City police, said the main suspect involved in the murder of a builder, named Riaz, had been arrested. The suspect, Shakeel Haroon, was arrested after an encounter with Kalir police on Tuesday morning.

He added that on June 22, 2023, the suspect, along with his accomplices, had killed Riaz. Moreover, the accused was wanted for in murder, attempt to murder and other serious crimes.