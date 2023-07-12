30 MQM-L workers granted bail in rioting case

A judicial magistrate granted on Tuesday post-arrest bail to as many as 30 people, said to be workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), in a rioting case.

MQM-L founder Altaf Hussain and dozens of workers of the party have been booked on charges of rioting after a rally in support of the party chief in the Korangi area on Sunday.

The investigating officer, Yousuf Naimat, produced the detained suspects before the Judicial Magistrate-IX (East) and requested grant of their physical remand in police custody for interrogation.

Advocate Amar Haseeb Panhwar moved an application on behalf of the suspects seeking their release on bail. He contended that his clients were innocent because neither they had participated in the rally nor any motorcycle, banner or flag was recovered from their possession.

Panhwar stated that the suspects were not involved in the alleged rioting either, adding that the Pakistan Penal Code sections invoked against them were bailable. The court was, therefore, pleaded to grant them bail.

The prosecution, on the other hand, opposed the bail plea of the suspects and requested the magistrate to hand them over to the police for criminal record office (CRO) and completion of investigation.

The magistrate, however, granted bail to the suspects against a surety of Rs5,000 each and directed the IO to release them after the completion of the CRO without fail.

According to the prosecution, the MQM-L staged a rally in support of its founder on Sunday with the participants in cars and on motorcycles blocking a road and shouting slogans. Eighty to 90 people participated in the rally, it said.

The participants were shouting slogans in support of the MQM-London founder, the prosecution said, adding that when the police tried to disperse them, more sloganeering and rioting took place.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Zaman Town police station.

The counsel told The News over phone that the police had refused to release the suspects after the grant of bail to them and were shifting them to prison for their detention under the MPO.