Provincial Finance Commission to be formed soon: CM

Now that the newly elected representatives of the local governments in Sindh have assumed charge of their offices, the new Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) will be formed soon for the vertical distribution of the financial resources available with the government, the chief minister announced on Tuesday.

“We have started the spadework to design the next PFC, and it will be finalised within a month,” CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said while talking to the media after attending the concluding ceremony of the three-day Urs of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi at his shrine in Clifton.

Replying to a question, Shah said the provincial cabinet had decided to announce the PFC Award within a month of the forming of the local bodies.

“Now that the elected representatives of the local bodies have started working, we’re going to form the commission, then the commission will decide the formula of the award,” he said, adding that his government would financially strengthen the third tier of the government at the grassroots level.

The PFC ascertains how the financial resources that are available are to be distributed between the provincial as well as the local bodies, which is generally known as vertical distribution.

It also formulates the criteria for the distribution of the allocated funds to the local governments horizontally among different tiers and local councils. This mechanism of the distribution of the financial resources is known as the PFC Award.

Double salaries

Responding to a query, the CM said that the digitisation of the salary disbursement process of the staffers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other local bodies had exposed a large number of employees who were unduly drawing double salaries from the KMC and another provincial government department.

“This is a crime, and a punishable act under the law,” he said, adding that his government had decided to dismiss all such employees after fulfilling the legal requirements.

He also said that similar cases of illegal drawing of double pensions had been detected, adding that they were being scrutinised and would be dealt with accordingly.

Census figures

Replying to another question, Shah said that he had not received the official figures pertaining to the results of the recently conducted digital census in the country. “When I receive the same officially, I’ll be able to comment on them.”

Making an indirect reference to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he added that through a press conference on January 27, the party had expressed satisfaction with the digital census.

“They told the media that they had formed committees to facilitate the people to get them registered for the census, but it was me who had questioned the methodology of the census.”

The CM said the party had boycotted the LG elections, and to vent their frustrations now, they were levelling baseless allegations against his government and trying to take credit for the achievements that had nothing to do with them. “It’s their election stunts, so let them play to the galleries.”

Natural gas

Shah said Sindh is producing 70 per cent of the gas in the country, so according to the constitution, the people of the province have the foremost right to use it.

“I have been fighting the case of Sindh with the successive prime ministers, and with the grace of God, I have made considerable achievements for the people of my province.”

Power plant

The CM said that the Nooriabad power plant of the provincial government has been providing 100 MW of cheap electricity to Karachi since its commission.

“It’s ironic that despite the power plant operating at maximum capacity for the past five years and providing uninterrupted electricity to the city, I’m facing a NAB [National Accountability Bureau] case related to it for the past four years.”

Kutcha bandits

Responding to a query, Shah said the bandits in the Kutcha area of the province have become a challenge for his government. “Since we have posted good officers to the area, the dacoits have reacted with hostility.”

He said the Sindh government had earlier crushed highway robbers and made the highways safe for travel, and now strict measures were being taken to eliminate dacoits operating out of the Kutcha area.

He also said Karachi was declared the 156th most dangerous city in the world on the World Crime Index, but his government restored law and order to protect the lives and properties of the people of the city.

“If you look at the PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] government’s track record, you’ll see that it has restored the writ of the government by eliminating terrorists, target killers, extortionists and kidnappers. Similarly, the issue of dacoits will be resolved with an iron fist.”

Dubai meeting

Replying to another question, the CM said that in the recent top-level meeting between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership in Dubai, no consensus had been reached on the matter of Shehbaz Sharif again becoming prime minister after the upcoming general elections in the country.

He said that in the general elections, the PPP would emerge as the single largest party in the country, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be elected as

the next PM.