Wednesday July 12, 2023
No one home

July 12, 2023

This letter refers to the news story ‘Bilawal, Hina away from country during Swiss FM’s visit’ (July 11, 2023). It is quite embarrassing that neither the foreign minister, minister of state for foreign affairs or foreign secretary was present during the visit of the Swiss foreign minister.

This sends a very bad signal to other countries and makes us seem very unserious on the diplomatic stage.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada