Keep the peace

The thaw in relations between the US and China appears to have expired. The US seems to be perturbed by the rise of China and is adopting an increasingly confrontational approach towards it in order to maintain its hegemony. Meanwhile, China is enhancing its reach by developing critical infrastructure across the world through the Belt and Road Initiative. Along with promoting economic development and stability, China is also helping ease diplomatic tensions, as demonstrated by the recent Saudi-Iran pact. It is now widely speculated that if China maintains its current momentum it will surpass the US as the global superpower.
In my opinion, both the US and China need to de-escalate tensions and ensure peaceful relations. Given the power and influence of both countries, any tensions or conflicts between the two countries have the potential to trigger global instability.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
Whenever the Sindh government announces job openings and conducts tests, aspiring candidates have to bear the burden...
The amount of solid waste we produce every day is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal with, given...
K-Electric ought to give more relief to those customers whose usage is less than 500 units per month. Furthermore,...
The recent announcement of the long-awaited IMF deal has been welcomed and celebrated by our government as if a big...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Bilawal, Hina away from country during Swiss FM’s visit’ . It is quite...
When a state is narrowly focused on security it loses sight of other important goals such as human development,...