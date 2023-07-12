Keep the peace

The thaw in relations between the US and China appears to have expired. The US seems to be perturbed by the rise of China and is adopting an increasingly confrontational approach towards it in order to maintain its hegemony. Meanwhile, China is enhancing its reach by developing critical infrastructure across the world through the Belt and Road Initiative. Along with promoting economic development and stability, China is also helping ease diplomatic tensions, as demonstrated by the recent Saudi-Iran pact. It is now widely speculated that if China maintains its current momentum it will surpass the US as the global superpower.

In my opinion, both the US and China need to de-escalate tensions and ensure peaceful relations. Given the power and influence of both countries, any tensions or conflicts between the two countries have the potential to trigger global instability.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur