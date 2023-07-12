Rethinking security

When a state is narrowly focused on security it loses sight of other important goals such as human development, prosperity and sustainability. Pakistan is quite deficient in these areas and, arguably, the reason is that they are not the top priorities. Most modern states pay more attention to things like human development, while an approach that emphasizes security above all else was prevalent in the 19th century.

In fact, the world has now come to realize that factors like a population’s health, education, access to technology and human capital are critical to what we traditionally think of as security. States that are lacking in these aspects will suffer from internal instability which will compromise their national security. Pakistan needs to focus more on food, education, energy, climate and population management or else we would be doing our enemies’ work for them.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore